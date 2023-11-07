President Wavel Ramkalawan visited the Anse Royale Primary School this morning. His visit comes after the President received letters from 5 students in P3 class; Raisa Afif, Sienna Oyugi, Kaylenn Quatre, Lexie Nanon and Ellie Nicole requesting that he visits the school and for some educational items.

Upon arrival at school, the President was greeted by the Headteacher, Mrs. Magda Rose. This was followed by a special assembly where Mrs. Rose formally welcomed the President at the school and on behalf of the students and teachers, she thanked the Head of State for taking time to visit their school as requested by the pupils.

Addressing the students and all those present, President Ramkalawan explained that it is always an honour for him to visit students and teachers at the school. As the P3 class was gifted with a smart television, the President informed that all the other classes will be given a smart television which will further assist them in their learning process. He urged all students to make good use of it and that they continue working hard to attain good results.

“I want to thank the five pupils for inviting me to your school and it is always a pleasure to meet with you students and teachers. As much as I can, I will visit other schools around the island as well. I encourage you to concentrate in your studies, follow a positive lifestyle and to stay away from bad influences,” said the President.

Following the assembly, the President visited the P3 class where he had further discussions with the five students, their teacher and other peers.

Before leaving the premises, the President had the opportunity to visit the construction site for the new Anse Royale crèche.