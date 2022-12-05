State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


President Wavel Ramkalawan will on Tuesday 6th, December at 6.30pm at State House, hold a live presidential press conference with local media outlets and journalists.

The press conference will be broadcast live on SBC Television, Radyo Sesel and Paradise FM.

Tune in to the fourth and final live presidential press conference for the year 2022.

