The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, the in his capacity as one of the Patrons of the Ocean Decade Alliance, will participate in the upcoming 2024 United Nations (UN) Ocean Decade Conference to be held in Barcelona, Spain from 10th to 12th April.

The Ocean Decade, was a decision of the 2017 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, which was officially launched in January 2021. It provides a convening framework for a wide range of stakeholders across the world to engage and collaborate outside their traditional communities to trigger nothing less than a revolution in ocean science. It is geared towards generating the data, information and knowledge needed for more robust science-informed policies and stronger science-policy interfaces at global, regional, national and even local levels as well as align research, investments and initiatives around a set of common ocean challenges.

Following the UN Decade Conference, the President will proceed to Athens, Greece to attend the 9th Ocean Conference from 15th to 17th April, themed "Our Ocean, An Ocean of Potential.”

The Our Ocean Conference (OOC) initiative began in 2014 and is aimed to draw international attention to the serious threats facing the world's ocean and to take concrete action around the globe to support marine conservation and sustainable development.

2024 is the tenth year anniversary to the first inauguration of the OOC in the USA. The principal goal of this action-oriented Conference is to boost ambitious commitments and actions and muster all stakeholders for the noble cause of assuring clean and healthy oceans and seas.

During President Ramkalawan’s absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.