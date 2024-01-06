The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message to the Orthodox community on the occasion of their Christmas celebration.

"On behalf of the country and on my personal behalf I wish to convey our good wishes to the Orthodox Christian congregation in Seychelles on the celebration of Christmas.

Christmas reminds us of how Jesus brought light that always outshines the darkness and how good always prevails over evil. The recent tragic events in our country has saddened all of us, but has also brought our people together in solidarity, compassion and unity. May the spirit of giving to others in need, similar to the birth of Christ in a manger be the one that reigns in your community at this time.

I wish everyone a blessed Christmas as we continue to pray for more blessings, unity, love and peace for our beautiful islands and its people.”