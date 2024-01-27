The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a message of congratulations to President of the Republic of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India.
In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:
“This year commemorates an important anniversary since the constitution of the Republic of India came into force. India’s phenomenal progress over the past seven decades is a testament to the hard work and resilience of the people of India in forging a path to economic and social success. India has undeniably emerged as a pivotal player in global affairs, showcasing leadership in various domains.”
“The enduring partnership between Seychelles and India holds a special place in our diplomatic relations. Over the years, India has been a steadfast supporter, contributing significantly to Seychelles’ development across diverse sectors. We look forward to further strengthening collaboration and exploring avenues of cooperation.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.