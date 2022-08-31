The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan, sent a message of condolence to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation following the passing of the former and last President of the Soviet Union Mr. Mikhail Gorbachev.
In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated that: “President Gorbachev was a foremost statesman of our time who had a tremendous impact on world history. He will be remembered and revered as a bold and courageous leader, a man of firm principles and conviction who ushered in a promising era of peace, global security and cooperation. This is the legacy he leaves behind, to which we all pay tribute and honour.”
“On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Mr. Mikhail Gorbachev” expressed the President.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.