Following the recent terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall which occurred on Friday 22nd March 2024, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, has sent a message of condolence to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

In his message, President Ramkalawan, stated:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the devastating terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall, claiming numerous innocent lives.

At this moment of profound tragedy, I extend our deepest condolences to you, your Government and the Russian people during these trying times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

We condemn in the strongest terms such acts of violence. In the face of such adversity, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to peace, unity, and the preservation of human life and dignity. May the resilience and solidarity of the Russian people serve as a beacon of hope in these difficult times.”