The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E Mr. William Ruto.

President Ramkalawan’s message reads as follows: “I am pleased to convey, on behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, my warmest and sincere congratulations to you, on your electoral victory and in your new role as the President of the Republic of Kenya. The strong mandate reflects the trust that the Kenyan people have in your leadership and your vision for Kenya. I am confident that you will lead the Republic of Kenya to greater heights during your time in office.”

President Ramkalawan concluded his message by reflecting on the strong bilateral ties that exist between Kenya and Seychelles, "I hope that the excellent relationship between our two countries could be further enhanced under your administration on the bilateral level and also within the framework of regional and international engagements."