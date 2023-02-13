The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan met with the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023, which began today (Monday 13th February) in Dubai.

During discussions this morning, the President took the opportunity, on behalf of Seychelles to express appreciation for the approval of the various priority projects sponsored by the UAE Government. Both Heads of State reaffirmed their commitment in furthering the good relations between the two peoples and in seeking new areas that would benefit the two countries.

President is leading the Seychelles delegation at the WGS Summit 2023, where he will deliver the Keynote address during the main Plenary session and participate in a high-level Plenary session alongside various African leaders.

Members of the Seychelles delegation includes the Minister for Finance, National Planning&Trade Mr. Naadir Hassan, the Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry Mrs Devika Vidot and other senior government officials from Finance, Investment, Industry and Entrepreneurship, the Public Service Bureau and DICT.