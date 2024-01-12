President Wavel Ramkalawan received Sister Marie Alice Vivien from the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, Seychelles for a farewell meeting earlier this week at State House. She was accompanied on her visits by Sister Marie Nita Servina.

The President welcomed her to State House and on behalf of the people of Seychelles thanked her for the invaluable contribution and humble service she has done for the country.

The meeting was an opportunity for Sister Marie Alice to share with the Head of State her experiences during her mission here in Seychelles and what she has been able to achieve. This included taking care of victims of substance abuse and the homeless where it has allowed her to help some of them get back on their feet and regain their dignity in their respective communities. Sister Alice started her mission in Seychelles in July 2008 where she ran leadership skills training courses, held counseling sessions, and was actively involved in different religious movements in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Port Victoria.

To conclude, Sister Marie Alice thanked the President for the opportunity given to her to have been able to serve and make a positive contribution towards the people of Seychelles.