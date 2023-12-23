President Wavel Ramkalawan, on behalf of the country and on his personal behalf has sent a message of condolence following the passing of a sitting Member of the National Assembly, Hon. Rosie Bistoquet.

"I wish to convey our most sincere condolences and profound sympathy to the family and friends of Hon. Rosie Bistoquet. Hon Bistoquet’s passing is an enormous loss for Seychelles. We have lost a brilliant leader and a champion in promoting nursing in Seychelles and worldwide. She was a much loved nurse who assumed various responsibilities in the Ministry of Health where she undoubtedly touched many lives while promoting a better health service for the country. She will be sorely missed as her legacy and memories live through the lives she touched."

“As a Member of the National Assembly since 2020, Hon Bistoquet chaired certain committees and addressed pertinent issues both locally and overseas. She fought hard for her people and pushed for action in district projects. She was truly a people’s person.”

President Ramkalawan continued by stating that ‘the country has lost a valuable daughter and we are sad. We will remember her cheerfulness and calm even when things around her were not going well. In the aftermath of the CCCL explosion, Hon Bistoquet stood by the side of the victims visiting and offering advice. She will be sorely missed by everyone. May her soul repose in peace.”

Before becoming a Member of Parliament, Hon. Bistoquet worked as a Nurse and Midwife since 1981.