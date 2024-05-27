State House Seychelles


On the sidelines of the Fourth Small Island Developing State Conference (SIDS4), the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalwan yesterday held talks with the President of the Marshall Islands, Mrs. Hilda Heine. During discussions the two leaders agreed to further cooperate in key areas of mutual interest and explore new possible areas to strengthen the relations between the two island nations. 

Among the topics of discussions were the existential issue of the climate crisis such as rising sea levels and adverse weather patterns. Both nations are keen to further discuss and exchange on short and long-term climate adaptation strategies and sound climate-based government policies and other initiatives implemented locally with the aim of enhancing resiliency and reliably achieving sustainable development for the benefit of both peoples.

The two leaders will both be addressing the SIDS4 summit at the opening session on the 27th May.

