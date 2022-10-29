The President of the Republic of Seychelles and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, officially promoted Lieutenant Colonel Allain Pierre this morning at State House. He earlier held the rank of Major.

President Ramkalawan congratulated Lieutenant Colonel Allain Pierre on his promotion and wished him the best as he takes on the new responsibility. He will be assigned to report to the office of the Chief of Staff of the Seychelles Defence Forces.

“I wish to congratulate you on your achievement. I know that you have the knowledge and ability to serve the Seychelles Defence Forces. I wish you success as you take on the new responsibility,” said the President.

Lieutenant Colonel Pierre has been serving the force for 19 years where he has been based at the Headquarters and Seychelles Coast Guard. He is well-versed with the SDF’s functions and routines. Lieutenant Colonel Pierre is experienced and has good knowledge of the force in view that he was the Director of Human Resources, based at the SDF Headquarters as well as the Information Officer of the SDF.

Speaking to the local press after his promotion, Lieutenant Colonel Pierre said that he was surprised that he had been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and been assigned new responsibilities. With all humility, he said that he is ready to take on the new challenges and continue to serve the force.

Also, present to witness the promotion of Lieutenant Colonel Allain Pierre were the Vice-President of the Republic, Mr. Ahmed Afif, the Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Michael Rosette, Seychelles Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Colonel Jean Attala, Seychelles Defence Forces Land Force Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Hollanda, Acting Commander of the Seychelles Coast Guard, Lieutenant Colonel David Arrisol, SDF person in charge of Training, Lieutenant Colonel Didace Hoareau and Special Forces Unit, Lieutenant Colonel Achille Mondon.