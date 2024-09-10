This morning at State House, President Wavel Ramkalawan received the outgoing Swiss Ambassador to the Republic of Seychelles, His Excellency Mr. Rolf Stalder, in a farewell call marking the conclusion of his diplomatic mission.

President Ramkalawan expressed his deep gratitude to Ambassador Stalder for his steadfast efforts in strengthening the longstanding relationship between Seychelles and Switzerland. He acknowledged the ambassador's significant contributions to fostering cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador Stalder, in turn, thanked President Ramkalawan and the people of Seychelles for the warm hospitality shown during his tenure. He voiced optimism for the continued development of Swiss-Seychellois ties, emphasizing the strong foundation laid for future collaborations.

During their discussions, both leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and explored potential new areas for partnership.

In attendance were key officials, including Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Principal Counsellor for Bilateral Affairs Ms. Johnette Stephen, First Secretary&Deputy Head of Mission Mr. Urs Fluckiger, Honorary Consul of Switzerland Mrs. Ilaria Isola and Desk Officer for Bilateral Affairs Mr. Davis Mathiot.