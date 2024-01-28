President Wavel Ramkalawan was the guest of honour at the official launching of an exhibition and long service award ceremony organised by the Ministry of Education Friday afternoon held at the Ministry of Education, Mont Fleuri to mark International Education Day, celebrated worldwide on 24th January. The theme for this year is “Learning for lasting peace.”

The President had the Honour of presenting Mr. Alain Belle who has clocked 45 years of service the Award for Longest Serving Educators.

The ceremony was attended by the Designated Minister, Minister for Fisheries and the Blue Economy, Mr. Jean-François Ferrari, Minister for Education, Dr. Justin Valentin, Members of the National Assembly, Principal Secretaries, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Directors of Professional Centres, Head teachers, officials from the Ministry of Education, award recipients and other distinguished guests.

Delivering his address at the ceremony, the Minister for Education, Dr. Valentin reflected on the International Education Day and his Ministry’s strategic plan that he stressed is founded on a strategic transformational plan, representing a platform for newer conversation on and about educations in the context of a modern society.

“The Ministry of Education aspires to create a system of education that motivates learners to perform and successfully achieved their best. Enthuses the professionals’ eagerness to teach and support learners, and stimulate partners to collaborate. Throughout the three years we have been operating under a tagline, building aspirations, and ensuring worldwide learning outcomes. We are happy that many ministries, businesses and organisations are collaborating with us in making this target a reality. We are most grateful,” said the Minister.

In regards to the exhibition the Minister informed that it will be a roving exhibition whereby it will move to various schools across the country. He asked that while in each schools that they contribute 3 more items that they believe represent their major achievements. The exhibition will also stop in two institutions, private schools and the tertiary education sectors.

During the ceremony, besides Mr. Belle, six other Educators with 40 Continuous Service and above to the Education Sector were rewarded: Sydna Anta (42 years), Estella Bau (45 years), Maryvonne Barra (43 years), Linda Languilla (44 years), Magdalena Eulentin (41 years), and Maryline Malcouzane (41 years). There were also presentations of awards and Certificates to four retiring Educators: Zita-Bella Labiche, Jeffrey Lagrenade, Morine Max, and Kevil Telemaque. The ceremony were also highlighted by a reflection and songs.

Following the ceremony, President Ramkalawan was given a tour Education Exhibition under the theme: “Transforming the National Education Landscape” which showcases the transformation that has taken place over a period of 3 years in the Education System. Participants from public schools, private schools, professional centres and from the Ministry’s headquarters displayed a main activity, which has brought forth transformation to their respective schools/institutions respectively.