The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan held talks with the United Nations Secretary General, H.E Mr. Antonio Guterres yesterday afternoon.

During discussions, the President reiterated on his willingness for Seychelles to continue to lead in the democratic values that the UN believes in and that as a country, Seychelles will continue to promote peace, unity, and sustainable development for a prosperous planet and harmony among peoples.

“Seychelles believes fundamentally in the United Nations and the principles ingrained in the UN Charter. For us, this multilateral institution remains an indispensable forum where the entire world can meet to deliberate on international development matters concerning us all, and where we all have a voice irrespective of our size or economic power. This is especially important for Small Island Developing States like ourselves,” said President Ramkalawan.

On his part, the UN Secretary General, H.E Mr. Guterres expressed his appreciation for the Seychelles. He noted that the country is rich in marine biodiversity, which makes Seychelles a fundamental country contributing towards global equilibrium. He said that this is a great contribution to humanity and for the world.

Other topics of discussion revolved around the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI), the Blue Economy and oceans, climate change as well as Small Island developing States (SIDS).