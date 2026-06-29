President of the Republic, Dr. Patrick Herminie today, received the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for a courtesy call at State House, with the two leaders holding wide-ranging discussions on bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

The meeting marked the second encounter between the two leaders this year, following President Herminie's visit to Mauritius in March, where he was Guest of Honour at that country's National Day celebrations. President Herminie briefed the Prime Minister on progress made since their last meeting.

Among the updates shared, President Herminie informed the Prime Minister that Seychelles is in the process of opening its Diplomatic Office in Mauritius, with Mr. Nicholas Prea, former Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, named as the country's first Ambassador to Mauritius. Mauritius, in turn, confirmed it will open a diplomatic office in Seychelles.

The two leaders reviewed the breadth of relations between the two island nations, spanning Blue Economy, Tourism, and Financial Services, and expressed interest in expanding cooperation into Renewable Energy, Education, and Health. Seychelles also sought scholarships opportunities for Seychellois students in the field of psychology, with a view to addressing mental health challenges and drug addiction in Seychelles.

On regional maritime matters, the two leaders discussed updates on the joint management of the Mascarene Plateau. President Herminie also enquired about the status of negotiations regarding the Chagos Islands, with Seychelles to be represented alongside Mauritian Chagossians in those negotiations.

Rising petroleum product prices and strategies for mutual support in managing this shared economic pressure were also on the agenda. Mauritius informed that the 14th Session of the Joint Commission will be held in Mauritius, with the date yet to be decided.

President Herminie thanked Prime Minister Ramgoolam for attending Seychelles' Golden Jubilee independence celebrations, while the Prime Minister commended the country on the success of the National Day military parade.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr Barry Faure, and Principal Secretary Ian Madeleine were present at the meeting.