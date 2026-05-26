Continuing his official engagements on Praslin, President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, proceeded to the new Baie St Anne Jetty, where he was presented with detailed site plans outlining the proposed future development of the jetty and its surrounding infrastructure.

During the visit, Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Ports Authority, Mr Pierre Prosper and officials, briefed the President on the planned redevelopment works and key considerations aimed at improving operations, accessibility and traffic circulation at one of Praslin’s principal maritime access points.

The presentation outlined an overall redevelopment concept for the jetty area, including proposed harbour infrastructure upgrades, redesigned road networks and traffic flow systems, expanded docking and berthing facilities, as well as designated areas for commercial and tourism= related development.

Plans for a proposed “Harbour House” building were also presented through architectural renderings and elevation drawings, illustrating the vision for a more modern and integrated maritime service hub.

Discussions further focused on the importance of strengthening maritime infrastructure to support economic activity, improve connectivity between the inner islands and enhance the experience for commuters, operators and visitors using the Baie Sainte Anne port facility.

President Herminie was accompanied by the Minister for Local Government and Inner Islands, Ms Eveline Rose, Minister for Health, Dr Marvin Fanny, and the Member of the National Assembly for Baie Sainte Anne, Hon. Churchill Gill, alongside other officials present during the visit.