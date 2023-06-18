The President of the Republic of Seychelles and Commander in Chief of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF), Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan was the guest of honour at the handing over ceremony of four fast response patrol boats gifted by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, to the Seychelles Defence Forces.

The event was held at the Seychelles Coast Guards Base, at Ile Perseverance yesterday morning in the presence of the Head of the delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, H.E. Sheikh Nasser bin Abdul Rahman Al Khalifa, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Chief of Defence Forces, Brigadier Michael Rosette, the Commissioner of Police of Seychelles, Mr. Ted Barbe, members of the Defence Forces Council, Officers and other ranks of the Defence Forces.

The Ocean boat 41s is a 12.5 m long boat constructed and developed in the United Arab Emirates. Powered with triple mercury 350 pro out board engines, giving a maximum of 1200 hp, reaching up to speeds of 55 knots. The 1,000, its fuel tank boat may cruise up to estimated distances of 100 Nm back and forth, which would be ideal for Seychelles coastal patrols. The ocean boat consists of a robust cockpit, incorporating of a marine radio, latest Garmin GPS and radar system that will facilitate the smooth running of the coast guards’ operations.

Delivering his speech at the ceremony, Brigadier Rosette expressed the gratitude of the Seychelles Government for such donation and thanked the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain for his unwavering support and commitment to the Seychelles’ maritime security. He underlined this contribution as a new addition to the Seychelles Coast Guard’s fleet, which would significantly enhance their ability to respond swiftly and effectively to maritime incidents, and in ensuring the safety and security at seas.

“The significant donation is a testament to the longstanding friendship and diplomatic relationship that has flourished between Bahrain and Seychelles over the 40 years. It is a testament to the mutual understanding of the importance of safeguarding our maritime interests and protecting the shared seas that connect us. Through this act of generosity, His Majesty has reaffirmed the strength of our partnership and his dedication to promoting peace, and prosperity in our region.”

“By working together, sharing information, and strengthening our collective capabilities, we can effectively combat piracy, illegal fishing, drug trafficking, and other illicit activities that endanger our maritime security. The significance of this partnership extends beyond bilateral cooperation; it sets an example for regional collaboration and underscores the interconnectedness of our shared maritime interests,” said Brigadier Rosette.

On his part, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, said that the presentation of the patrol boats to Seychelles represents his countries’ commitment to strengthen the bonds and friendship and cooperation with Seychelles. He noted that the Kingdom of Bahrain will continue to work hand in hand with its Seychellois counterparts to foster a spirit of solidarity, mutual respect, and shared prosperity between the two countries.

“Today, we are united by our commitment to preserving our oceans, promoting sustainable development, and fostering a spirit of cooperation and goodwill among nations. Furthermore, we believe that we can jointly navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, we are confident that our cooperation in areas such as maritime security, disaster response, and environmental conservation will be further strengthened,” he said.

The ceremony was highlighted by the blessing of the Chaplain Retired Lieutenant Colonel Louis Agathine, the handing over of the Boat Certificates and other Technical Documents to Brigadier Rosette as well as viewing of the patrol boats.

Following the handing over ceremony, President Ramkalawan received the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, H.E. Sheikh Nasser bin Abdul Rahman Al Khalifa and his delegation accompanied by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa to State House for a courtesy call, where the Head of State personally reiterate his gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, for the kind donation of the four patrol boats to the Seychelles Defence Forces.

Their discussion focused on what both countries have been able to achieve so far in terms of bilateral cooperation and how best they can further collaborate to enhance the cooperation in areas of mutual interest.