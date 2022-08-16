Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) gathered in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on 13th-14th August 2022 for the Council of Ministers meeting. The meeting reflected on critical issues related to the progression of the integration agenda and aspirations of the region in view of the current global uncertainties. The Chairpersonship of the Council was officially handed-over from the Republic of Malawi to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

During the deliberations, the Seychelles delegation called on SADC to fast track the SADC Blue Economy Strategy, which shall facilitate tapping into fisheries and aquaculture resources to address food and nutrition insecurity in the region.

The Council of Ministers meeting precedes the Summit of Heads of States and Government, which will take place on 17th-18th August 2022 under the theme “Promoting industrialisation through, agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, and regional value chains for inclusive and resilient economic growth.”

Ambassador Conrad Mederic headed the Seychelles delegation and was accompanied by the Director for Regional Affairs, Mr. Christian Faure and Third Secretary, Mr. Jean-Phillip Banane.