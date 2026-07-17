Mr Kenneth Racombo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Seychelles to the Kingdom of Belgium, represented the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Ambassador Barry Faure, at the 121st Session of the Council of Ministers of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), held from 15 to 16 July 2026 at the Egmont Palace in Brussels.

The meeting was chaired by the President-in-Office of the OACPS Council of Ministers, Hon. Seedy K.M. KEITA, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs of the Republic of The Gambia.

The Ministers deliberated on and considered the Implementation Matrix and Road Map of the Malabo declaration, which sets out the framework for the implementation of the decisions and priorities adopted by the 11th Summit of OACPS Heads of State and Government in March 2026. The Ministers also discussed the Resource Mobilisation strategy with the aim of revitalising the Organisation and achieving financial stability.

A number of decisions submitted by the Committee of Ambassadors based in Brussels were discussed by the Ministers, including revision of contributions formula and waivers on outstanding OACPS contributions. The Council also discussed the establishment of the OACPS Centre of Excellence for Diaspora.

The meeting also considered the United Kingdom’s temporary suspension of tariffs on a range of food products from countries which do not have a preferential trade agreement with the United Kingdom, which reduce the preferences currently enjoyed by OACPS member states.

Ambassador Racombo was accompanied by Mr. Rodney Sinon, Second Secretary at the Embassy of Seychelles in Brussels.