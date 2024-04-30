After serving as the non-resident High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Seychelles for two years, Mr Muhammad Arshad Jan Pathan paid a farewell call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde at Maison Queau de Quincy on Monday 29 April 2024.

During their meeting, the two diplomats discussed agreements which have been signed between the two countries in various areas of ongoing cooperation such as Health, Combating Financial Crimes as well as negotiations being undertaken to revise the Bilateral Air Service Agreement between the two countries signed in 1979.

Possible cooperation in the field of Maritime Security was another topic broached on by the outgoing High Commissioner and Minister Radegonde in addition to capacity building opportunities in this field as well as Diplomacy and the Banking sector.

High Commissioner Pathan’s successor is yet to be announced.