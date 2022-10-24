His Serene Highness Prince Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco is on an official visit to Seychelles following an invitation from President Wavel Ramkalawan. Prince Albert II and his delegation arrived in Seychelles this morning, Monday 24 October, and will depart on Wednesday 26 October 2022.

For the first two days of his visit, Prince Albert II will undertake an expedition to the UNESCO World Heritage site – the Aldabra atoll. This expedition is part of the Monaco Exploration Mission in the Indian Ocean, organised by the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation and the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco.

The official programme of Prince Albert II will start on Wednesday 26 October 2022 with a welcoming ceremony at State House. High-ranking government officials will be present at the ceremony. The visiting Head of State will pay a courtesy call on President Ramkalawan and also have the opportunity to discuss fundamental elements of the expedition to Aldabra with the President in the presence of relevant Ministers and Seychellois and Monegasques experts in the field.

President Ramkalawan and the First Lady will host Prince Albert II to a Reception at State House before his departure the same evening