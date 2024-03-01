Ambassador Conrad Mederic presented his Credentials to the President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, H.E. Mr. José Maria Neves, as Seychelles’ second non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Cabo Verde on Wednesday 28th February 2024 in the City of Mindelo.

Ambassador Mederic conveyed greetings from President Wavel Ramkalawan to President Neves and acknowledged the good existing relations between the two countries.

The two parties also recognized that as Small African Island States, Seychelles and Cabo Verde can further strengthen their existing relations through cooperation on matters of common interest such as Climate Change – loss and damage fund, Renewable Energy, Blue Economy, Tourism, Culture, and Diaspora. President Neves and Ambassador Mederic also discussed Fisheries and Maritime Security issues, on which the two countries can further collaborate.

Prior to his Accreditation, Ambassador Mederic met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Regional Integration, H.E. Mr. Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares on Monday 26th February 2024. During the meeting, he thanked the Minister for Cabo Verde’s support and participation in two side events Seychelles co-hosted on the margins of the recent African Union Summit. They also discussed Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Climate Change, and potential cooperation in the tourism sector, from which both nations can mutually benefit.