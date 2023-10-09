The President of the Republic, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence following the passing of highly respected former Senior Police Officer, Mr Andre Valmont.

"We mourn the passing of Mr Valmont a well respected member of the Police Force and member of the Seychelles community. His dedication and passion to see a well disciplined and professional Police Force for Seychelles remained long after his retirement. He continued to contribute whenever he had the opportunity to share his advice. In his capacity as a member of the Juvenile Court, he discharged his responsibilities to the highest standard, seeking to help young offenders.

With his extensive knowledge and experience, discussions had also started for him to facilitate a course on 'Ethics and Discipline' for the Seychelles Police Force.

It is very unfortunate and with deep sadness that we have learned of his passing. His landmark contributions and guidance will be sorely missed. Our sincere condolence to Mr Valmont's family and friends. May God grant them courage during this time of mourning."