Minister Radegonde engaged in further bilateral talks at the SIDS4 Conference, meeting with Mr. Richard R. Verma, United States Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, to discuss progress in key areas of US and Seychelles cooperation, notably maritime security and defence.
Furthermore, the Minister held discussions with Dr. Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and Second Minister for Education and for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore, focusing on collaborative efforts regarding climate change, digitalization, and global challenges. Dr. Osman provided insight into Singapore’s new technical assistance package, “SIDS of Change,” aimed at enhancing SIDS’ capacity to implement the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS.
Minister Radegonde was accompanied by Ambassador Ian Madeleine, Permanent Representative of Seychelles at the UN; Mr. Herve Pool, Second Secretary at the Foreign Affairs Department; Mr. Jeremy Radegonde, Second Secretary at the Seychelles Mission in New York; and Ms. Marie May Hollanda, Protocol Officer at the Foreign Affairs Department.