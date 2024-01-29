Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles


The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, will undertake an official bilateral visit to the Republic of Cuba from 30th January to 1st February 2024.

During his visit, Minister Radegonde will be meeting with high government officials to discuss matters of mutual interest.

To note, Seychelles and Cuba established diplomatic relations on 12 April 1978.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.