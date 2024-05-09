On behalf of the Government and people of Seychelles, I would like to extend our warm greetings and congratulations to the people of the European Union (EU) as you celebrate Europe Day.

Europe Day is a celebration of the core European values and beliefs, guided by the principles of the rule of law, democracy, justice, respect for human rights and dignity, and solidarity. Today serves as an opportune moment of reflection on the historical events that led to the establishment of the European Community. Preserving this spirit is, now more than ever, crucial against the backdrop of the current international climate and discourse.

As a Small Island Developing State in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles recognises its longstanding partnership with the Union, and the strong cooperation in areas of mutual interests including, but not limited to, the environment and climate change, trade, and maritime security. The European Union has been a steadfast partner in our journey towards attaining sustainable development, progress and prosperity.

In November 2023, we signed the Samoa Partnership Agreement with the EU, alongside other members of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), to extend our cooperation in key priority areas, such as democracy, climate change and ocean governance. This new cooperation agreement is a testament of the national importance we give towards strengthening international alliance in order to address emerging threats and new opportunities, with our partners. We are optimistic that this new agreement will build further on the foundations laid by the Cotonou Agreement and other agreements.

I wish every European a happy Europe Day and may the spirit of solidarity, peace and prosperity guide your efforts in building a more prosperous and sustainable world.