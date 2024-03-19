The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan has on behalf of the people of Seychelles and on his personal behalf sent a message of goodwill to the Seychelles Zoroastrian Community on the occasion Nowruz.

“Wishing a joyous Nowruz to our Zoroastrian brothers and sisters celebrating this auspicious occasion to mark the New Year. It is a time of renewed faith, friendships and togetherness as deeply rooted in of the Zoroastrian tradition. As you celebrate Nowruz, we honor our shared heritage as a nation of shared spiritual tolerance. May this Nowruz bring the Zoroastrian community of Seychelles much joy, prosperity, and good health. May the spirit of renewal fill your hearts and homes and the bonds of friendship and community grow stronger. Nowruz serves as a powerful emblem in ancient history and I wish to reiterate our commitment to cultural continuity and spiritual unity. Through this celebration, let us also stand in solidarity as we continue to uphold this tradition.

Wishing everyone of the Zoroastrian faith a blessed Nowruz! Warmest wishes for a prosperous year ahead.”