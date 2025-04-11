The Seychelles Institute of Technology (SIT) commemorated its 20th Graduation Ceremony this afternoon, awarding certificates to more than 200 graduates across a broad spectrum of technical and vocational disciplines. The occasion was attended by His Excellency President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Mrs. Linda Ramkalawan, along with the Minister for Education, Dr. Justin Valentin, and other dignitaries.

Graduates were conferred qualifications at Apprenticeship Certificate, Full-time Certificate, Advanced Certificate, and National Diploma levels. The ceremony also paid tribute to exceptional students through special awards in recognition of academic excellence and contribution to the SIT community.

A poignant moment of silence was observed in memory of the late Deputy Director, Ms. Rubina Larue, who passed away in December 2023.

The highlight of the afternoon was the conferral of the President’s Cup, awarded to Elijah Gedeon for his exemplary academic record, leadership as a class representative, and active engagement in extracurricular activities. Mr. Gedeon, who began his studies in Construction at SIT in 2022, received a laptop sponsored by the Office of the President, as well as a scholarship from the Agency for National Human Resource Development (ANHRD). Additional prizes were provided by Air Seychelles, Cable&Wireless, and SIT.

Garett Belmont received the Minister for Education Award in recognition of his strong performance, commitment to both academic and work-based learning, and active participation in student life. Meanwhile, the SIT Governing Board Award was presented to Caleb Simeon, commended for his teamwork and proactive involvement throughout his studies.

In his welcoming address, the Director of the Seychelles Institute of Technology, Mr. Ferdinand Denousse, congratulated the 2024 graduating cohort, urging them to reflect on their journey and focus on the vision ahead. He also took the opportunity to thank all parties concerned in shaping the young graduates as they pave the way for their future.

"The future is vast and full of opportunities, but it can also be unpredictable. Welcome the uncertainty and let it fuel your curiosity to keep on learning," he advised. "Think about the friendships you have forged, the lessons you have learned, the memories you've created—these will be the foundation as you build your future. Be kind to yourself and to others, celebrate your successes, learn from your failures, and always believe in your ability to make a difference," he concluded.

The ceremony closed with a vote of thanks delivered by President’s Cup recipient Elijah Gedeon, followed by a commemorative group photo featuring the President, First Lady, Ministers, and Principal Secretaries.