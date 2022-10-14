On Thursday, 13th October 2022, the High Commissioner for Pakistan, H.EMr Muhammad Arshad Jan, paid a courtesy call on Minister Sylvestre Radegonde at Maison Quéau de Quinssy. The High Commissioner presented his Credentials to President Ramkalawan on Tuesday, 11th October 2022, becoming the 14th head of mission for Pakistan accredited to the Republic of Seychelles.

During the meeting, Minister Radegonde personally conveyed his condolences to the High Commissioner and the Government and people of Pakistan following the recent floods suffered by the country. He also noted that the High Commissioner’s accreditation presents an opportunity for both countries to renew and reaffirm their commitment to further strengthen their ties and explore opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration.

The diplomats addressed current Agreements such as the Memorandum of Understanding on Political Dialogue and potential collaboration in defence, health, and trade, as well as training opportunities, particularly for the staff of the Parliament and other sectors. They also spoke of an initiative to encourage visits, not just between heads of state but also to promote people-to-people contact. Other topics discussed were issues relating to multilateralism, cooperation between the two countries in international fora, and other international issues of interest to Seychelles and Pakistan.

Also present were the Director General for Bilateral Affairs, Ms Lindy Ernesta, Legal Advisor, Ms Sandra Michel and First Secretary, Ms Wendy Isnard.