The Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation for Seychelles and Mauritius, H.E. Ambassador Vincent Degert, paid a farewell call on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde on Monday 3rd July at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, to mark the end of his tenure.

Minister Radegonde expressed his sincere appreciation for the cooperation extended by the EU under the leadership of Ambassador Degert, in the areas of trade, investment, climate action, fisheries and good governance, amongst others.

“Allow me to thank you for your unwavering commitment towards the various projects that Seychelles and the EU have collaborated on. We have had excellent working relationship over the course of your mandate and have been able to deliver on many projects,” expressed Minister Radegonde.

The two sides also touched on the successful initiatives rolled out during Ambassador Degert’s tenure, especially the completion of a number of projects under the EUR10 million 11th European Development Fund Programme in support of Seychelles implementation of the current interim Economic Partnership Agreement.

Ambassador Degert described the partnership between Seychelles and the EU as solid and reassured that his successor will continue to strengthen it further. “Time has passed too fast, although the presence of COVID-19, I believe that we have made a lot of progress and I am proud of that,” stated the Ambassador.

Other topics touched upon were cooperation between EU and Seychelles under the EU’s new multiannual financial framework – the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI), Maritime Security and the United Nations High-Level Panel report on Multidimensional Vulnerability Index.

Ambassador Degert was accredited as the Head of EU Delegation to the Republic of Seychelles on 08th October 2019.