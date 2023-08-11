Along the margins of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Workshop, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde received the CEO of the APRM, Professor Eddy Makola, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

The meeting held on Thursday 11th August was an opportunity to engage with the APRM Secretariat, in order to reaffirm Seychelles’ commitment to its membership to the APRM. “We hope that the dialogues and engagements will not end at the workshop, but rather that the workshop is a starting point to establish the commission,” expressed Minister Sylvestre Radegonde.

Minister Radegonde reiterated Seychelles’ full support to the APRM Secretariat and “hereby give our full commitment to do the necessary so that we can implement the structures nationally as soon as possible”.

Prof Makola applauded Seychelles for the peaceful transition of power following the 2020 General Elections. “You have tested the strength of your institutions and democracy in your country displaying a peaceful transition compared to other countries who are still struggling following elections” he stated. He further expressed that “Seychelles is indeed a good example and can share a lot with the continent.”

They also encouraged the need to do more for the Small Island State in the region involving them in dialogues of common interest through the APRM.