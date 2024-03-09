On Wednesday 6th March 2024, Ambassador Georges Tirant chaired the first meeting of the Seychelles’ Honorary Consuls falling under the jurisdiction of the Seychelles Embassy in Paris. The meeting which was held in Barcelona, Spain, brought together eight Honorary Consuls from various countries across Europe mainly from Spain (Sevilla, Valencia, Madrid, Barcelona), Italy (Rome), France (Lyon), Czechia, and Russia.

This meeting was hosted by the Dean of the Honorary Consuls, Mr Juan Gaspart Solves and it was the first consular meeting organized by the Embassy, since Ambassador Tirant assumed his functions in July 2023, attesting to the importance that the Mission gives to the role played by the Honorary Consuls in promoting and defending the interests of the Republic and the people of Seychelles.

The meeting which was held in a hybrid format allowed Ambassador Tirant and his team to introduce themselves to the Honorary Consuls, to present the new strategic objectives of the Embassy that are in line with the current national policies, including the new developments happening at the level of Consular with the enrolment process for the Seychelles biometric passports.

During that meeting, the Honorary Consuls present discussed various topics related to their Consular and diaspora works and provided an update on the activities and progress made to their respective districts as per the “adopt a district project”. In the end, all participants agreed that there should be less talk but more action to achieve tangible results.

The Honorary Consuls were also informed that a second meeting will be held in preparation for the upcoming Honorary Consuls Conference, scheduled to take place from 9th to 11th October 2024 in Seychelles, an important biennial event organized by the Foreign Affairs Department that brings together all the Honorary Consuls across the world that represent Seychelles. It should be noted that the Embassy of Seychelles in France currently oversees a total of 14 Honorary Consuls spread across eight countries.