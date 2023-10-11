Fostering of strong bilateral ties and sharing of common values were on the agenda during the farewell call of the British High Commissioner, H.E. Mr. Patrick Lynch and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde on Tuesday 10th October 2023 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Minister Radegonde expressed his gratitude for the support that High Commissioner Lynch has provided during his tenure, particularly noting his achievements in facilitating training opportunities for the Seychelles Police, providing expertise in combatting Corruption in Seychelles institutions as well as his initiatives in promoting and integrating the Premier League Schools Project which have had positive influence on our Seychellois youth.

The Minister noted that our bilateral relations is on “a firmer footing than ever before”, and he added, “I look forward to building upon the commendable work you have started, and with the new High Commissioner, identify new areas where we can enhance our cooperation.”

High Commissioner Lynch, thanked the Minister and his team for the assistance afforded to him during his tenure. He also stated that, “it has been an honour and privilege working with you as we have both approached our partnerships with equality and humility”. The High Commissioner stated that the “United Kingdom has a lot to learn from Seychelles in terms of Environmental and Climate change politics”.

The Minister ended the meeting by wishing High Commissioner Lynch all the best in his future endeavours.