The High Commissioner of the Republic of Botswana to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E Mr Gobe Pitso, paid a farewell call on the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave on Monday 29th August 2022, to mark the end of his tenure. He was accredited as the High Commissioner of the Republic of Botswana on 7th May 2019.

Ambassador Fock Tave expressed her gratitude to High Commissioner Pitso for the support extended by Botswana since the establishment of diplomatic relations in September 1988. She further noted the excellent cooperation that exists between the two countries, notably in the field of education and agriculture.

On his part, High Commissioner Pitso expressed his appreciation to the Principal Secretary and staff of the Foreign Affairs Department for their professionalism and continued support throughout his tenure to ensure that mutual goals were met, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 Pandemic. High Commissioner Pitso also stated that Botswana is keen to continue to promote other areas of cooperation with Seychelles, such as the tourism sector.

During the meeting, the two diplomats also discussed how the two countries can continue to collaborate on the international arena in order to advocate issues of common interest, namely vulnerabilities of small states and climate change.

Also present at the meeting were the Director General for Multilateral Affairs, Ms Amanda Padayachy, Second Secretary, Ms Zénab Kanté, and the Third Secretary and Desk Officer for Botswana, Ms Ingrid Labrosse