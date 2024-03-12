Ambassador Claude Morel led the Seychelles delegation to the SADC Council of Ministers Meeting which took place on 10th– 11th March, 2024, in Luanda, Angola.

The discussions primarily centred around addressing regional challenges to peace and stability, as well as pursuing the development agenda of SADC in favour of its member states. The Council, also reviewed projects outlined in the Regional Strategy Development Plan (RSDP), emphasising their potential benefits for SADC member states in achieving regional integration goals.

In relation to climate change, discussions were centred on the necessity of promoting collaboration in regional disaster response and improving readiness to address the devastating consequences inflicted on countries and populations of the region.

Accompanying Ambassador Claude Morel, who is based in South Africa and serves as the Permanent Representative to SADC, were Ms. Trisha Hoareau, Third Secretary at the Foreign Affairs Department, and Mr. Abdul Gani Mohamad, the newly appointed honorary consul of Seychelles based in Angola.