The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde received the new Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of the United States of America based in Port Louis, Mauritius, Mr. Satrajit (Jitu) Sardar at Maison Quéau de Quinssyon Tuesday 13th September 2022.

During the meeting, Mr. Sardar expressed the United States (US) Government’s interest to re-establish a permanent diplomatic presence in Seychelles. He stated that this will help further enhance the strong partnership on existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He went further to explain that a permanent presence will allow for there to be more dialogue on issues of mutual interest in the region, particularly in the field of Maritime Security and capacity building, and in the international arena.

Minister Radegonde welcomed the idea and agreed that this initiative will benefit both countries and will allow both parties to reinstate discussions on the facilitation of entry to the US by Seychellois citizens.

Mr. Radegonde invited Mr. Sadar to continue discussions with the relevant officers of the Foreign Affairs Department to agree on the level of representation the US Government will have in Seychelles and he assured the Charge d’Affaires of his full support throughout the process.

Minister Radegonde and Mr. Sardar also touched on the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to be held in New York from 13th to 26th September and the US Africa Summit, to be hosted by President Joseph Biden Jr. in Washington DC from 13th and 15th December 2022.

Mr. Sardar was accompanied to the meeting by the Political and Economic Officer, Mr. Nicolas Christan.

Also present at the meeting were Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, Principal Secretary for the Foreign Affairs Department, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism.