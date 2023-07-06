The complexities of human mobility, engagement and the contribution of the diaspora to the country’s socioeconomic development were among the topics discussed during the courtesy call of the Regional Director for Southern Africa International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Mr. Ashraf El Nour and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde on Tuesday 4th July 2023 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

“Seychelles is a small country and dependent on tourism, the main pillar of the economy, and a migrant workforce to sustain its developing economy as well as fill in the various skills gap, so we appreciate the support that the IOM has given to the Government of Seychelles for the promotion of fair and ethical recruitment and employment,” expressed Minister Radegonde.

The Minister also commented that maritime security and drug trafficking by sea and air remain a problem for Seychelles and the country is grateful for the IOM and other partners’ support in addressing these issues.

On his part, Mr. El Nour commended Seychelles on its upgrade from Tier 2 to Tier 1 in the Trafficking Persons Index (US State Department) and the steps taken to interact with the Seychelles diaspora and encourage them to participate actively in the country’s development.

Mr. El Nour gave his commitment that the IOM will continue to further the existing cooperation with Seychelles and it is expected that the IOM will soon have a physical presence on Mahé. It should be noted that the IOM is currently providing technical support to the Ministry to develop a National Diaspora Engagement Policy.

The meeting ended with the Minister wishing Regional Director El Nour success for the Regional Forum on Migration and Maritime Security being organised conjunctly between the IOM and the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) from the 3-5 July 2023.