The Seychelles Government has thanked Mr. Meriton for endeavouring to take on the responsibility of leading the African Union Commission and feels that Mr Meriton would have been able to contribute to the transformative reforms to propel the Commission forward, had he been successful in his candidature.

The Government of the Republic of Seychelles wishes to inform that Mr. Vincent Meriton, former Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles, has decided not to proceed with his candidature to the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) at the elections to be held during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly (Summit) of the African Union in February 2025, due to arising health concerns.

