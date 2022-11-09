Vice President Ahmed Afif chaired a scheduled meeting of the Cabinet today, Wednesday 9th November in which a number of policy and legal memoranda were approved.

Cabinet was briefed on the Memorandum of Understanding between the Election Commission of India and the Electoral Commission of the Republic of Seychelles for cooperation in electoral management and administration. The MoU will involve exchange of experiences and expertise between that two Commissions that will lead to implementation of best practices to improve the election process.

Cabinet approved the amended Excise Tax Bill 2022. This revised Bill include issues raised in the National Assembly.

Cabinet approved for the Seychelles Postal Services to join the Southern Africa Postal Operators Association. The participation of the Seychelles Postal Services with the Southern Africa Postal Operators Association will allow the staff of the postal services to learn from other regional postal operators through sharing of knowledge and exposure. This engagement will also support the Seychelles Postal Services to adjust to the changes in mail delivery and diversify its business to meet the e-commerce needs of customers and adopt the latest technological requirements for postal operations, in order to offer a good quality of service and comply with Universal Postal Union regulations.

Cabinet approved amendments to the Seychelles Revenue Commission’s Strategic Initiatives 2023 – 2025. The SRC’s intention is to modernize the whole organization and create a tax system that is fit to meet changing demands and address its existing and future challenges. The new Strategic Plan aims to react to the rapid growth of Information and Communication Technology and increasing public expectations for superior customer service. The new Strategic Plan will be launched on 2nd December 2022.