President Wavel Ramkalawan, chaired a scheduled meeting of the Cabinet yesterday, Wednesday 5th July in which a number of policy memoranda were approved.

Cabinet approved for Seychelles to accede to the Revised Kyoto Convention for the simplification and harmonization of Customs Procedures. The “Revised Kyoto Convention” is an international agreement that provides a set of comprehensive Customs procedures to facilitate legitimate international trade while effecting Customs controls.

Cabinet was briefed on the Seychelles Electronic ID Use and Digital Signature.

Cabinet approved the implementation of the Tourism Environmental Sustainability Levy effective August 1st 2023. A three tiered approach will be implemented with per person payment of R25, R75 or R100. The exemptions for children below 12, airline staff and locals will be maintained.

Cabinet expressed gratitude to the Ministries, Departments and Agencies for their support during the public meetings. He conveyed special appreciation to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs and the Police that ensured the smooth running of the meetings. The President emphasized the need for action on decisions taken during the meetings.

Cabinet also congratulated the National Organising Committee chaired by the Designated Minister for the success of the Constitution and National Day celebrations. The activities took place in a joyful and disciplined atmosphere.