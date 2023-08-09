State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


Cabinet denounced the acts of exhumation of two graves in the Takamaka cemetery reported by the Seychelles Police yesterday Tuesday 8th August 2023. Cabinet condemned the deplorable acts stating that burial sites should be respected by everyone at all times. At a time when the families are still grieving the the passing of their loved ones, such inhumane actions are unacceptable in our culture.

Cabinet presented its condolence and solidarity with the two families. Cabinet has approved that Government will pay for the reburial of those two persons. The police have been instructed to investigate the case as a matter of urgency.

