The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Jude Florentine as the new Principal Secretary for Housing, effective from the 1st July, 2023. Mr Denis Barbe who was occupying this post, will now be the new PS for Lands.

Mr Florentine holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences from the Lancaster University, in United Kingdom.

Mr Florentine has 28 years of working experience in the public service and the private sector.

Mr Florentine started his career in 1995, as a project officer in the then Ministry of Environment. From there, he has occupied several senior positions in the same Ministry. In 2008, he joined private sector, where he has worked until his new appointment as Principal Secretary.