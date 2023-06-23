The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mrs Frederika Confait-Poussou as the new Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) effective from the 1st June, 2023. She has been appointed for a 5-year-period in accordance with the new Fair Trading Act, 2022.

Mrs Confait-Poussou has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Seychelles and a Bachelor’s Degree with First Class Honours in Business Studies in International Hotel Management from the Shannon College, Ireland

Mrs Confait-Poussou has over 10 years of working experience in the private sector and the public service.

Mrs Confait-Poussou joined the FTC in April 2016, as an analyst and has since then occupied several senior positions within the Commission. Prior to her appointment as Deputy CEO, Mrs Confait-Poussou was the Principal Analyst in the Market Surveillance Section.