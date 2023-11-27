The Office of the President has today announced the names of the Commissioners appointed to the Public Enterprise Monitoring Commission, in accordance with Section 9 (1) and Section 13 of the Public Enterprises Act, 2023.

The Commission monitors, on behalf of the Government as shareholder, all aspects of the affairs of the public enterprises so as to ensure that the shareholder’s assets and interests are being protected and maximized through the conduct of business by public enterprises.

Mr William Zarine has been appointed as the Chairperson and Ms Verona Rose as the Vice-Chairperson

The other Commissioners are: Mr Darney Barbé, Ms Christie Michel, Mr Edouard Rose, Mr Vinsent Shashikalum Perera, Mr Tyron Scholastique, Ms Michelle Fock-Yune, Ms Maryana Labonte.

The Commissioners have been appointed for a 5-year period effective from 15th November, 2023.