The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr Francis Collie as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Property Management Corporation (PMC). Mr Steve Mussard remains as the Deputy Chief Executive officer. 

Mr Collie is Chartered Professional Accountant. He has extensive experience in the field of audit.

Mr Collie’s appointment took effect from the 6th June, 2023.

