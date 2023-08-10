The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr Shane Emilie as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Landscape and Waste Management Agency (LWMA).

Mr Emilie has a Dual Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Global Project Management, from the Torrens University, in Australia. He also has a Master’s Degree in Education (Environmental Education/Education for Sustainability), from the Rhodes University, in South Africa.

He also has over 15 years of experience in education for sustainability and sustainable development.

Mr Emilie started his career as a Middle and Upper Primary teacher, in 2006 at the Grand Anse Mahé Primary School. In January 2011 he moved to the Ministry of Education Headquarters as the Program Coordinator of Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). In 2018, he went to further his studies in Australia. Upon his return, Mr Emilie joined the Island Conservation Society as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to his appointment as CEO LWMA, Mr Emilie was undertaking consultancy in a private firm. His appointment took effect from the 1st August, 2023.