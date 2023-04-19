The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mrs Natalie Edmond as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) effective from the 1st April, 2023. She has been appointed for a 5-year-period in accordance with the new Fair Trading Act, 2022.

Mrs Edmond has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Social Policy from the University of Manchester and a Post Graduate Diploma in Economics for Competition Law from Kings College, in the United Kingdom.

Mrs Edmond has over 17 years of working experience in the public service.

Mrs Edmond joined the FTC in January 2012 as a competition analyst and has since then occupied several senior position within the Commission. Prior to her appointment, Mrs Edmond was the Deputy CEO, a post she has held since July, 2017.