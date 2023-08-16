The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer and the new Board of the Air Seychelles Company Limited.
Capt Sandy Benoiton who was discharging the role of Acting CEO since 1st July, 2021, has now been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Air Seychelles Company Ltd, effective from the 1st August, 2023.
The new Board of Directors has been appointed for a 2-year period, effective from 27th July, 2023.
Mr Egbert Laurence is the Acting Chairperson.
The other Board Members are:
- Ms Daphne Hoareau
- Ms Irene Croisée
- Mr Paul Lebon